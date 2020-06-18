Watch now: Bloomington's Ryan Gardner to wrestle for Southern Illinois Edwardsville

When asked if he'll be able to leave the coaching to Spates, Mark's hopeful answer was: "I am absolutely going to remain quiet. I'm really looking forward to not having to be in that (coaching) chair and not having quite the nerves that I always have had when he's on the mat.

"I'm confident in the coaches he has there. I'm sure it will probably be hard not to try to coach him from the stands. That's one thing I've got to tell myself I can't do."

Ryan is ready to accept support whether it's restrained or over the top.

"He's definitely going to make it down for a lot of meets," said Ryan, who chose SIUE after also considering West Virginia, Northern Illinois and Tennessee Chattanooga.

After going 52-5 and finishing second in the state at 138 pounds last season, Ryan said he likes the idea of keeping his talent in state.

"The wrestling team has a lot of talented individuals," he said. "I feel with a good group like that I can get a lot better pretty fast. Their lineup seemed to fit me pretty well for my weight."