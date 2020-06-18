Watch now: Bloomington's Ryan Gardner to wrestle for Southern Illinois Edwardsville

BLOOMINGTON — Ryan Gardner wasn't just thinking of himself when he chose to accept a wrestling scholarship from Southern Illinois Edwardsville, and that has put his father in a delicate situation.
"One of the reasons why I wanted to stay in state was so certain supporters could still witness everything that is going on," said Ryan, who became a star at Bloomington High School with help from his coach and father Mark Gardner.
The dad coached the son to a school record 181 career victories against just 38 losses, but now Mark must hand Ryan over to SIUE coach Jeremy Spates. The Gardner Clan, a family in which fathers coach sons, has been through this before.
In the 1980s, Springfield Southeast coach Jack Gardner sent his sons, Mark and Greg, to wrestle at Illinois State.
"Once you turn them over to a college coach, it's hard to do," Mark said. "My dad was the same way when he turned us over to our college coach. We'd still hear his voice in the crowd. You hear it your whole life. You pick it out immediately."
When asked if he'll be able to leave the coaching to Spates, Mark's hopeful answer was: "I am absolutely going to remain quiet. I'm really looking forward to not having to be in that (coaching) chair and not having quite the nerves that I always have had when he's on the mat.
"I'm confident in the coaches he has there. I'm sure it will probably be hard not to try to coach him from the stands. That's one thing I've got to tell myself I can't do."
Ryan is ready to accept support whether it's restrained or over the top.
"He's definitely going to make it down for a lot of meets," said Ryan, who chose SIUE after also considering West Virginia, Northern Illinois and Tennessee Chattanooga.
After going 52-5 and finishing second in the state at 138 pounds last season, Ryan said he likes the idea of keeping his talent in state.
"The wrestling team has a lot of talented individuals," he said. "I feel with a good group like that I can get a lot better pretty fast. Their lineup seemed to fit me pretty well for my weight."
Ryan dreams of qualifying for the NCAA Tournament.
"It's something I grew up watching," he said. "It's one of the main goals in the sport. I think having SIUE as my pick ... I think they are going to be a good environment for me to achieve my goals of NCAA All-American and eventually NCAA national champ."
A four-time state qualifier and a two-time state medalist for BHS, Ryan's success has stemmed more from savvy than strength.
"Our whole family are notoriously late maturers," said Mark, who expects Ryan to add muscle in college.
Ryan expects to compete at 141 pounds next season.
"I wasn't really — coming into it — super athletic or amazing at one thing so I kind of had to work at everything else technique wise," he said. "I wasn't super strong so I had to kind of perfect everything I did."
Mark credited his son's positive attitude for augmenting sound technique.
"He's always very positive about what his results are going to be," Mark said. "He's always going in with a good mindset."
SIUE, bogged down by injuries last season, struggled through a 2-14 campaign. In Gardner, the Cougars get a guy who has been coached by three men with Division I experience: his dad and BHS assistants Kevin Bellis and Sean Reynolds, who will be an assistant at Lincoln College next season.
"The fundamentals that we teach are the same ones being taught at all the Division I schools," Mark said. "We have a pretty good idea of what it takes to get ready to be successful in college."
Reynolds began working with Ryan in junior high.
"He kind of sharpened my technique every day," Ryan said. "I think he was one of the reasons why I made a big step in my career."
Ryan, who will major in international business, blames the coronavirus pandemic for bogging down the recruiting process.
"I probably would have been signed around April if it wasn't for the virus," said Ryan, who has tried to stay fit by running and working for a landscaping company. "We kind of have a home gym. I do a lot of lifting."
When the moratorium on sports lifts, he'll be ready to take the mat, his ears eager to hear encouragement from a familiar voice in the stands and a new voice in the coaching chair.
PHOTOS: IHSA State Wrestling
GALLERY-2A-state-wrestling-thursday-002.JPG
GALLERY-2A-state-wrestling-thursday-007.JPG
GALLERY-2A-state-wrestling-thursday-008.JPG
GALLERY-1A-state-wrestling-thursday-021.JPG
GALLERY-1A-state-wrestling-thursday-031.JPG
Logan Deacetis action photo
Brandon Hoselton action photo
Ryan Gardner action photo
deacetis_logan-001-022320.JPG
deacetis_logan-002-022320.JPG
deacetis_logan-003-022320.JPG
Gardner_ryan-001-022320.JPG
Gardner_ryan-002-022320.JPG
hoselton_brandon-001-022320.JPG
hoselton_brandon-002-022320.JPG
Logan Deacetis action photo 1
Logan Deacetis action photo 2
Contact Randy Sharer at (309) 820-3405. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_sharer
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!