Watch now: Former Clinton star Tyrone Byrd headed into the wrestling hall of fame

Considering all Tyrone Byrd has accomplished, no one would fault him for resting on a laurel or two.

Resting, however, has never been part of his DNA.

The former Clinton High School star refuses to even coast, a quality that has landed him in the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Hall of Fame.

"Right now, I'm living my best life, trying to be the best me I can be," said Byrd, while waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to allow the IWCOA to reschedule its April banquet to honor an 18-man Hall of Fame class.

"Because of wrestling and some of the great things I was able to do in it, I've been afforded a great family, a great profession and career. I've met some unbelievable people that have impacted my life. They influence the way I work. They influence the way I parent. They influence the way I am as a husband."

A two-time state champion at Clinton and a four-time NCAA qualifier at the University of Illinois, the 37-year-old Byrd now passes on his mentors' wisdom as the second-year head coach at New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central High School.

A physical education teacher, Byrd says it was "really unexpected" and "very humbling" to learn of his Hall of Fame selection.