Watch now: Former Clinton star Tyrone Byrd headed into the wrestling hall of fame

Considering all Tyrone Byrd has accomplished, no one would fault him for resting on a laurel or two.
Resting, however, has never been part of his DNA.
The former Clinton High School star refuses to even coast, a quality that has landed him in the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Hall of Fame.
"Right now, I'm living my best life, trying to be the best me I can be," said Byrd, while waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to allow the IWCOA to reschedule its April banquet to honor an 18-man Hall of Fame class.
"Because of wrestling and some of the great things I was able to do in it, I've been afforded a great family, a great profession and career. I've met some unbelievable people that have impacted my life. They influence the way I work. They influence the way I parent. They influence the way I am as a husband."
A two-time state champion at Clinton and a four-time NCAA qualifier at the University of Illinois, the 37-year-old Byrd now passes on his mentors' wisdom as the second-year head coach at New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central High School.
A physical education teacher, Byrd says it was "really unexpected" and "very humbling" to learn of his Hall of Fame selection.
His influential coaches included Rob Ledin and Dan Barclay, who helped him go 155-15 with 94 pins during a prep career featuring four state trips. His 43-0 senior season at 171 pounds was part of a 73-match winning streak and an 86-1 run his final two years.
"Both Rob and Dan were students of wrestling," Byrd said. "They were guys that tried to absorb as much knowledge as they possibly could.
"Dan was more on the psychological side of things. I had a pretty tough living situation at home. He mentored me through a lot of things."
Byrd helped Ledin's squad place second in the dual team state tournament in 2000 and third in 2001. Ledin now coaches at Mahomet-Seymour.
"Rob is one of my top 10 human beings," Byrd said. "He legitimately cares about his athletes. I can't say enough good about him. He had such an influence on me that I basically followed his footsteps and went on to be a coach and a teacher."
After moving from Pennsylvania to Clinton at age 6, Byrd joined a powerhouse class of wrestlers. In junior high, their coach was John Pine.
"I'd like to think we were one of the toughest teams in the area," Byrd said. "John Pine helped cultivate that. He was a tough guy himself. He was a no-nonsense type of guy, but you kind of gravitated to him."
Byrd will never forget practicing moves against Pine.
"He used to beat the snot out of us," Byrd said. "He didn't hold back."
From the start, Byrd seemed built for wrestling.
"I think I had a natural knack for it, being an aggressive kid, a kid that may have been in some tussles on the playground," he said.
When Byrd read a flyer in second grade about the local wrestling program, he thought it was of the WWF variety he'd seen on TV.
"I was looking forward to jumping off turn buckles and clotheslining people," he said. "I got out there and it was nothing like that."
He stuck with it anyway.
In high school, Byrd was a three-year starter in football, topping 1,000 yards rushing as a senior. As a sophomore, he pole vaulted 12 feet and qualified for state.
"I think it's important to cross train," he said. "It's important to mentally get a break, do a different sport and just change up your routine. Those other sports were huge for me."
In college, coaches Mark Johnson and Jim Heffernan had Byrd bulk up to 197 pounds where he went 90-46 and was the Big Ten Conference runner-up in 2006.
"I'm just happy I got the opportunity to kind of set myself up for life," said Byrd, whose coaching career began as an assistant to Ledin at Mahomet-Seymour in 2006-07.
In his one season as assistant coach at Richmond-Burton, Byrd helped coach Jordan Blanton to a third state title. Then came an 11-year head coaching stint at Frankfort Lincoln-Way East where his teams went 144-83 and he helped Kyle Langenderfer win two state titles.
"When you talk about coaching, it is an emotional roller coaster," Byrd said. "One second you are the highest you've ever been. The next second you can be absolutely in the dumps."
Byrd felt devastated when Langenderfer lost in the state finals as a sophomore.
"That hurt me in my soul," Byrd said. "We immediately started reflecting, how can we do this better?"
Byrd has come to realize success comes in many forms. One of his proudest coaching moments came when Nick Allegretti, who now plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, bounced back from a devastating state semifinal loss to finish third.
"There are a lot of small victories that people don't see," Byrd said. "The kid that turned his life around, starts making better decisions. The kid that goes on to get a college degree and at one point wasn't even sure he was going to go to college. Those are the victories that people don't see that are even more impactful."
Byrd also impacts the lives of his son, Jalen, 12, and daughter, Briella, 9. Their mother is former Clinton multi-sport star Jennifer (Vandervort) Byrd. Jalen wrestles and plays football. Briella also wrestled, but now focuses on gymnastics.
Their father, the Hall of Famer who won't rest, sees a lot left to do. He must help his wrestlers handle a pandemic while the nation protests police killing George Floyd.
"What happened recently is just a crime against humanity," said Byrd before pointing out an underlying message. "Being kind to each other and just respecting all human beings is probably the No. 1 thing to walk away from this situation with."
