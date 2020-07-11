Watch now: Wrestling world still abuzz about IHSA plan to add girls state wrestling series

Angel Bateson, a rising sophomore at Normal West, said, "This new tournament will show more people about girls wrestling and will get more people to support it. More girls will try to come out for it. I think the girls that already do wrestle will be happy that girls get to have the same tournaments that guys do."

Normal West had three female wrestlers last season while Normal Community had two and Bloomington none.

"I think there will be a big jump in numbers," Richards said. "I've had at least one girl on the team every year that I've been at Normal West (since 2015)."

Women's wrestling in college and internationally is conducted under freestyle rules. That could be an issue if high school girls in Illinois use folkstyle rules like the boys do. Folkstyle puts more emphasis on controlling your opponent while freestyle puts more emphasis on pinning or exposing your opponent's shoulders to the mat.

"For me, it makes sense, let's train them in freestyle," said Richards, who concedes it will be difficult to find enough officials familiar with freestyle rules.

BHS coach Mark Gardner was surprised by the IHSA's move.