Watch now: Wrestling world still abuzz about IHSA plan to add girls state wrestling series

The buzz of excitement within the wrestling world that began with last month's Illinois High School Association announcement that it would begin a girls state wrestling series in 2021-22 has yet to dissipate.
A sampling of interested parties contacted by The Pantagraph this week was overwhelmingly enthusiastic about the move.
"I think it's fantastic," said Normal West coach Adam Richards. "I think it should have happened a number of years ago.
"The interest has grown and women's wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports at the high school level. Programs are being added at the college level. It's such a great sport. I think it's great they have the opportunity to compete against their peers."
For 2018-19, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) reported that girls wrestling participation grew for the 30th straight year and increased by 27.5% from the previous year to 21,124.
"So many other states are starting up girls wrestling," said Pontiac coach Mark Payne, whose team had three girls last season. "I figured it was just a matter of time before Illinois did. I was very excited."
Pontiac's Ryli Schmidt, a rising junior who wrestled at 113 pounds last season, said, "I was overjoyed."
Schmidt hopes the new girls state tournament — the dates and location of which have yet to be determined — will inspire more girls to wrestle.
"I'm always talking to girls, trying to get them to join," said Schmidt, who hopes to wrestle in college. "It's one of my biggest motivators."
Lincoln College, which will add a women's wrestling program this fall, is among 84 colleges nationally to offer the sport. Others include North Central, Augustana, Carthage, Aurora and McKendree.
The NFHS reported Illinois, with 676 participants, ranked fifth nationally in girls wrestling participation in 2018-19 behind California (6,014), Texas (4,421), Washington (1,864) and Missouri (956).
El Paso-Gridley coach Joe Cliffe expects girls will draw the same benefits from wrestling that boys do.
"It teaches you self discipline, self confidence and self reliance," said Cliffe, whose 2020-21 team will include the Hamilton sisters, Charlene, a junior who went 16-7 at 106 last season, and Valerie, a freshman who has won a national age-group title.
Angel Bateson, a rising sophomore at Normal West, said, "This new tournament will show more people about girls wrestling and will get more people to support it. More girls will try to come out for it. I think the girls that already do wrestle will be happy that girls get to have the same tournaments that guys do."
Normal West had three female wrestlers last season while Normal Community had two and Bloomington none.
"I think there will be a big jump in numbers," Richards said. "I've had at least one girl on the team every year that I've been at Normal West (since 2015)."
Women's wrestling in college and internationally is conducted under freestyle rules. That could be an issue if high school girls in Illinois use folkstyle rules like the boys do. Folkstyle puts more emphasis on controlling your opponent while freestyle puts more emphasis on pinning or exposing your opponent's shoulders to the mat.
"For me, it makes sense, let's train them in freestyle," said Richards, who concedes it will be difficult to find enough officials familiar with freestyle rules.
BHS coach Mark Gardner was surprised by the IHSA's move.
"I'm glad that they did," he said. "I think it's good from the boys side of things. The more people interested in the sport, the better."
First-year Prairie Central coach Scott Ziller agrees.
"Anything that attracts more people to wrestling is always something that I'm excited about," said Ziller, whose school had Abby Bergstralh (29-20 at 113) in its dual team state qualifying lineup last season. "I think it's still good for girls to have competition against guys because that pushes them to a higher level."
Coaches say some boys have refused to wrestle girls, a source of conflict that the girls state series will eliminate.
"They (boys) feel like if you win, you are supposed to win, but if you lose, you lost to a girl," Payne said. "I know that's not a great way to think, but I know that is out there. You are going to see a few girls still wrestling guys only."
Pontiac's Schmidt admits "it's been kind of scary (to wrestle boys), but once you get through your first couple of matches, you kind of get used to it. I really love the challenge. It's really empowering and really motivating."
In 2018, former Pontiac coach Corey Christenson created a girls division within the Pontiac invitational. Last year's invite drew almost 200 girls.
In 2017, the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) began a girls state tournament. Schmidt qualified for this year's event, but it was canceled due to the pandemic.
"I was pretty upset," she said, "but I just told myself 'there is always next year.'"
PHOTOS: State wrestling
