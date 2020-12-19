AP source: NHL eyes division play only; Sharks to Arizona

As for the issues affecting the Canadian teams — Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver — Daly said they remain unresolved. Discussions are to continue through the weekend.

If health officials approve the NHL's plan, the seven teams would compete in a new Canadian Division.

"The resumption of sports events in Canada must be undertaken in adherence to Canada's measures to mitigate the importation and spread of COVID-19," the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement Thursday night. "NHL teams and other professional sports must operate within the rules of their provincial jurisdictions for sports or sporting events."

If the NHL is not be allowed to play in Canada, the teams would have to relocate to the United States.

Should that happen, Daly said the options would include having the teams compete in same division or have them divided among four realigned divisions based on location.

The NHL is already planning on a schedule in which teams compete only within their divisions to reduce travel.

While the NHLPA's executive board has already supported moving forward with the agreed upon terms, the league's board of governors has yet to vote, which is expected to happen in the next few days.