Blackhawks Convention — originally scheduled for July 26-28 at the Hilton Chicago — is canceled

“We’re not going to allow sports to reopen, major-league sports, unless we have all of these preconditions set, because I’m not going to have tens of thousands of people getting into an arena together and giving each other COVID-19,” he told CNN.

He took a similarly dim view on conventions and festivals in comments last week.

“From my perspective today, I do not see how we are going to have large gatherings of people again until we have a vaccine, which is months and months away,” Pritzker said Thursday. “I would not risk having large groups of people getting together, anywhere. And I think that’s hard for everybody to hear, but that’s just a fact.”

The Hawks declined to release convention attendance figures from last year.

The NHL on March 12 postponed its season as the outbreak became more widespread in North American.

Commissioner Gary Bettman on April 7 raised the possibility of not completing the regular season in order to squeeze in time to award the Stanley Cup. Bettman also said the league is considering having games played at neutral sites in the event not all teams will be allowed into their home rinks.

Bettman, however, stressed these are among myriad options being considered with nothing determined yet.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0