Brandon Hagel signs a 3-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks

Brandon Hagel will get an opportunity to build on his splash rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks.
The 22-year-old winger agreed to teams on a three-year contract, the team announced Friday. He’ll have a $1.5 million annual cap hit in the deal that runs through 2023-24, a boost from $880,833.
“Brandon’s ascension to a regular role last season provided a huge boost to our team,” Stan Bowman, president of hockey operations and general manager said in a statement. “We were quite pleased with the growth he showed in his game and ability to handle tougher assignments.
“His continued development at this level will allow him to be a valuable contributor to our offense moving forward.”
Hagel had nine goals and 15 assists and averaged about 14 minutes ice time in 52 games last season. His 24 points ranked ninth among rookies.
If all goes well and Jonathan Toews returns from the immune system condition that cost him last season, he and Alex Nylander will rejoin the lineup that also likely will include Jujhar Khaira, Henrik Borgström and Adam Gaudette.
Dylan Strome also played some wing last season, potentially adding to the competition at the position next season, though several of their skaters can play center or wing.
