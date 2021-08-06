 Skip to main content
Brandon Hagel signs a 3-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks

Brandon Hagel

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) makes a move on Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) in the first period at the United Center on March 23, 2021.

 CHRIS SWEDA, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Brandon Hagel will get an opportunity to build on his splash rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 22-year-old winger agreed to teams on a three-year contract, the team announced Friday. He’ll have a $1.5 million annual cap hit in the deal that runs through 2023-24, a boost from $880,833.

“Brandon’s ascension to a regular role last season provided a huge boost to our team,” Stan Bowman, president of hockey operations and general manager said in a statement. “We were quite pleased with the growth he showed in his game and ability to handle tougher assignments.

“His continued development at this level will allow him to be a valuable contributor to our offense moving forward.”

Hagel had nine goals and 15 assists and averaged about 14 minutes ice time in 52 games last season. His 24 points ranked ninth among rookies.

He had a strong April in which he notched four goals and four assists with a 19% shooting percentage in 12 games.

Hagel saw early success working with Dominik Kubalik. When Kirby Dach returned from wrist surgery, he and Hagel combined on six goals in April and May.

Hagel will have to find his place among a markedly different forwards group next season.

If all goes well and Jonathan Toews returns from the immune system condition that cost him last season, he and Alex Nylander will rejoin the lineup that also likely will include Jujhar Khaira, Henrik Borgström and Adam Gaudette.

Dylan Strome also played some wing last season, potentially adding to the competition at the position next season, though several of their skaters can play center or wing.

