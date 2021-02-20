Bright sun, poor ice delay outdoor NHL game at Lake Tahoe

"This game was really taking the game out to its roots in terms of the surroundings," Bettman said. "Obviously we tried to do something different in an unusual time, try and give our fans something special. The players were excited about it. ... We're going to continue to do this, but we always knew and we'll know going forward that when you play outside and ice is important, the weather conditions can affect whether or not we can play the game. We've been lucky to this point and I think we're all disappointed but the teams have been great. ... And we move on. You can't have success if you don't risk failure."