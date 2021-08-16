Chicago Blackhawks reach a 1-year deal with Alex Nylander

PHIL THOMPSON
Chicago Tribune
The Chicago Blackhawks agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Alex Nylander, giving the promising left winger at least one more look.
“With Alex’s pedigree and being only 23 years old, we feel as if there is still plenty of room for growth in his game. He is just scratching the surface of the type of player we feel he is capable of becoming,” said president of hockey operations and general manager Stan Bowman in a statement. “This will be an important season for him to perform consistently and contribute offensively.
“His size (6-foot-1 and 192 pounds) and skill are a unique combination that make him an intriguing option for our coaching staff to utilize anywhere in the lineup.”
Chicago Blackhawks legend Tony Esposito has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the team has announced.
The deal carries a salary cap hit of $874,125 and represents the last of the free agents under contract last season who hadn’t yet signed. Earlier this month, forward Brandon Hagel agreed to a three-year contract with a $1.5 million cap hit.
The Hawks are hoping that Nylander can live up to the billing that led the Buffalo Sabres to use the No. 8 overall draft pick on him in 2016.
In 2019-20, he scored 10 goals and had 16 assists in 65 games.
Nylander missed all of last season after having surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee in December.
Bowman said last month he expects “Alex will be 100%” for training camp.
“He is now, ready to go. He’s training and preparing like normal.”
