Contenders make moves, get head start on NHL trade deadline

The defending Stanley Cup champions found a way to get better, the NHL's top team solved a problem that has hurt it in the past, and another filled a major void created by an injury.

Some of hockey's best teams got a head start on the trade deadline Saturday by making important moves and scooping up some of the hottest players on the market. The cap-strapped, reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning surrendered three draft picks to get defenseman David Savard, the Colorado Avalanche landed veteran goaltender Devan Dubnyk, and the Florida Panthers did something to compensate for Aaron Ekblad's absence by acquiring defenseman Brandon Montour.

"They have a team to go for another run and go for the Stanley Cup," Savard said of the Lightning. "They've had a great team for numbers of years, so I'm really excited to go on a team that has a chance to win the Stanley Cup. I couldn't be more pumped to go meet the guys and be part of the team and go on a run again."