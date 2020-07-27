Could NHL home-nation advantage end Canada's Cup drought?

"Canada in 2020 is different from the Canada in 2000 or 1980," said Dryden, who also noted how Canadians feared they were losing a grip on hockey with the NHL expanding into non-traditional U.S. markets and the Colorado Avalanche winning the Cup in 1996, their first season after relocating from Quebec City.

"We are a much more self-assured place than we used to be," Dryden said. "We're good at a lot of things And we know that we have created something pretty special here."

In the present, that includes Canada's far better effort in flattening the COVID-19 impact when compared to the U.S. It's also "not a coincidence that the hub cities are Toronto and Edmonton," as NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said last week in citing health and safety issues in ruling out seven U.S. markets.

"Today we have many points of pride," Toronto Mayor John Tory said.

"We have values that are admired around the world. We have a political culture that seems to work. It's a functioning democracy where you don't have polarization and terrible divisions happening," he said. "And we've done a better job, though far from perfect, in addressing some issues to do with racism and discrimination."