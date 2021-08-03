Credit Jonathan Toews with an assist for Marc-André Fleury’s decision to join the Chicago Blackhawks

With Marc-André Fleury accepting the Chicago Blackhawks’ proposal to play hockey for them instead of retiring or forcing a trade, there’s suddenly reason to be optimistic about the 2021-22 season.

Fleury, who has three Stanley Cup titles and won the Vezina Trophy this past season as the NHL’s top goaltender, might have needed a little convincing to accept the trade from the Vegas Golden Knights and join the Hawks. And while president of hockey operations Stan Bowman wouldn’t reveal exactly how Fleury came to his decision, Bowman did admit Hawks captain Jonathan Toews could be credited with an assist.

“Once we traded for him, I think in particular Jonathan had some experience with Marc-André from the Olympics in 2010,” Bowman said Monday on a teleconference. “I think it was really just sort of a reach-out to say, ‘Hey, we’d love to have you here.’ ”

The arrival of Fleury, along with the trade for defenseman Seth Jones and the signing of free-agent defenseman Jake McCabe, has put Bowman’s rebuilding plan in mothballs and signaled a new urgency to win on the West Side.

It took Fleury a few days after the trade to accept it, but Bowman had no problem being patient, knowing the value Fleury adds to his team. Bowman called Fleury the “most beloved teammate on every team he’s played on” in Pittsburgh and Las Vegas.

“I understood what he was going through,” Bowman said of the shock value of being dealt after Fleury’s best season. “It would be difficult for any of us to jump right into this new world. You need a little time to let it breathe.

“I put myself in his shoes and totally understood it. ... We were comfortable that when he was given the right time, he would be excited to join our group.”

Fleury is expected to meet with the media Wednesday.

Despite adding more experienced players, Bowman insisted the rebuilding plan has not changed but simply has entered a new phase.

“This is an extension of our plan from before,” he said. “We’re not really changing course. What we’re trying to do is surround these young players who are here, give them a good foundation and have a strong team.”

Much of the speculation about the roster changes this summer has centered on the need to pacify Toews, who is expected to return after missing the 2021 season with chronic immune response syndrome, and Patrick Kane.

Both Hawks superstars have two years remaining on their contracts, and wasting those years while waiting on the incremental growth of many young players would be shortsighted. But Bowman said “all players” want to win and the flurry of moves was “not a reaction” to his two stars’ desire to compete for another Stanley Cup.

The Hawks missed the playoffs three of the last four seasons and qualified in 2020 only because of a restructured postseason format after the COVID-19-related shutdown.

With emerging stars Alex DeBrincat, Kirby Dach and Dominik Kubalik mixed in with experienced defensemen Jones and McCabe and Cup-winning veterans Fleury and center Tyler Johnson, Toews and Kane at least should be happy about their chances in the upcoming season.

And if 2022-23 is their last hurrah, the Hawks should be even more motivated to accommodate the two men most responsible for their three Stanley Cups between 2010 and ‘15.

“I look at where we are today,” Bowman said. “I love the energy Marc-André brings to the team. You’ll get to know him over the coming months. I think you’ll have a good time talking to him. He’s a fantastic person.”

Bowman also reiterated he would cooperate with the independent investigation into the Hawks’ handling of a 2010 sexual assault allegation against former video coach Brad Aldrich, and he confirmed The Athletic’s report that CEO Danny Wirtz said in a memo the Hawks would make the findings public.

“Danny said it pretty clearly there — that this independent review is going to be something (where we) share results with our employees, our partners and fans,” he said. “I intend to cooperate fully with the investigation, and Danny is very clear on the direction the organization is taking.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0