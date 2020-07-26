Forget the asterisk, NHL playoffs present grueling test

"We're all dealing with something that's a lot different," Ellis said. "If there's an asterisk, it's because it was a harder, harder process to win."

Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said this playoff will compare nothing to what it was like in 2006, when he was captain of the Cup champion Hurricanes.

"Whoever wins this is going to earn it. There's just no way around it," Brind'Amour said. "You've got to grind it out. And then on top of it, to me, is the sacrifice and just those added elements here about being stuck in a hotel. ... There's just a lot going on to pull this off."

The 2006 Hurricanes competed in 25 playoff games, one short of the record held by five teams, including last year's champion St. Louis Blues.

Dryden won six championships in eight seasons with Montreal in the 1970s, and the most games the Canadiens played in one postseason during that span was 20, in 1971, his rookie season. By comparison, the '76 Canadiens needed only 13 games to win the title, with Dryden finishing 12-1 and allowing just 25 goals.

For Dryden, each postseason presents unique sets of challenges, ranging from injuries to team chemistry to on- and off-ice distractions. And this upcoming postseason is no different.