Gourde helps Lightning rally for 6-3 victory over Blackhawks

CHICAGO — Yanni Gourde, Ondrej Palat and Victor Hedman each scored a power-play goal in the second period, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 on Sunday.

Pat Maroon added his 100th career goal in the third period, giving Tampa Bay a season-high four goals with the man advantage. Gourde finished with two goals and two assists, and Alex Killorn scored for the third straight game.

The Lightning improved to 3-0-1 on their season-long six-game trip and stretched their point streak to a season-high eight games. They took two of three in the series between Central Division contenders.

Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks. Philipp Kurashev and Pius Suter also scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 33 saves.

Chicago opened a 3-0 lead when Janmark fed Suter in front for the rookie's eighth goal of the season 3:11 into the second. But Tampa Bay responded with a big push.

The rally started with goals by Palat and Gourde 23 seconds apart. Palat beat Lankinen from the right circle for a power-play goal at 3:51, and then Gourde knocked in his own rebound for his seventh of the season.