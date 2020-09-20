'Hit 'em!' Stars hammer Tampa 4-1 to open Stanley Cup Final

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EDMONTON, Alberta — Dallas Stars players on the bench yelled at their teammates, "Hit 'em!" They did, over and over, the body checks and the shouts easily heard throughout an arena left empty because of the pandemic for this most unusual Stanley Cup Final.

The well-rested Stars came out and hammered the banged-up Tampa Bay Lightning, taking it to them for two periods and relying on goaltender Anton Khudobin to close the door in the third to win, 4-1, Saturday night for a 1-0 lead. By the time the talented Lightning got rolling, it was too late.

"I don't even know if you need to take a shower after the first two periods," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "They came out, they were skating and I think we probably dipped our toes in the water a little bit and watched them skate around for a bit."

Game 2 is Monday night. Teams up 2-0 in the final have gone on to win 46 of 51 times.

Game 1 started looking every bit like Dallas had four days off since winning the Western Conference final and Tampa Bay just one after clinching the East. The Stars, who grinded their way through the playoffs with tight-checking toughness, came out hitting, knowing the Lightning are not fully healthy.