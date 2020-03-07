'It's scary': Virus slams women's hockey worlds in Canada

The women's worlds were canceled once before — the 2003 tournament in Beijing because of the SARS outbreak in China.

The escalating virus outbreak has played havoc with numerous sports events across Europe and Asia with games being canceled or played without spectators.

Fasel said the status of other international hockey tournaments will be determined in the coming month, starting with the under-18 men's championships in Michigan from April 16-26. Fasel said a decision on that tournament likely will be made within 10 days.

The IIHF will await until mid-April to determine whether to proceed with the men's world championships set to open May 8 in Switzerland.

"For sure, we are concerned and we are monitoring this," Fasel said.

The Canadian women were seeking a chance to bounce back on home ice after finishing third last year in Finland. The U.S. beat Finland in the championship game to win its fifth consecutive title and ninth overall.