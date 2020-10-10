NHL teams making moves, not waiting for top free agents

Saad had 21 goals and 12 assists in 58 games last season in the third year of his second stint with Chicago. He was selected by the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2011 draft and helped the team win two Stanley Cup titles before he was traded to Columbus in June 2015.

Pietrangelo flew to Vegas on Saturday to visit the Golden Knights, who have been clearing salary cap space to try to accommodate the 2019 Stanley Cup-winning defenseman.

Vegas needs to make another move or two to fit Pietrangelo, and it's not alone in clearing the books for a big move. Nashville, which bought out Kyle Turris and let Smith leave in free agency, traded forward Austin Watson to Ottawa for a 2021 fourth-round pick.

The Blue Jackets bought out Alexander Wennberg and made some other salary-saving decisions, but don't expect them to go big name hunting. Koivu signed for $1.5 million for next season, and they need to re-up top center Pierre-Luc Dubois and other restricted free agents.

Columbus will also bide its time waiting out the market.