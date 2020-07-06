NHL, union announce plan to resume play on Aug. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The National Hockey League and NHL Players' Association announced a tentative agreement Monday to return to play this season and extend their collective bargaining agreement by four years.

The CBA deal, coupled with both sides' agreement on protocols for training camps and games, paves the way for hockey to resume in less than a month. Training camps would open next Monday, July 13, and games would resume Aug. 1 if the league's board of governors, players' executive committee and full membership sign off.

The NHL is going straight to the playoffs with 24 teams resuming play. Those teams will travel to one of two "hub" cities July 26 for exhibition games. The qualifying round would begin Aug. 1.

Extending the CBA — which will now run through the end of the 2025-26 season — was considered a necessary step toward hockey returning this summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Details of the CBA extension were not revealed.

Among the issues discussed were the league potentially returning to Olympic competition. The NHL participated in five consecutive Olympics from 1998-2014 before skipping 2018 in South Korea.