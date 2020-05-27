NHL's return plan crowns St. Louis Blues as Central champs but leaves city out as hub host

"Obviously these are extraordinary and unprecedented times," Bettman said. "Any plan for the resumption of play by definition cannot be perfect. And I am certain that depending on which team you root for, you can find some element of this package that you might prefer to be done differently.

"But we believe we have constructed an overall plan that includes all teams that as a practical matter might have had a chance of qualifying for the playoffs when the season was paused. This plan will produce a worth Stanley Cup champion who will have run the postseason gauntlet that is unique to the NHL."

As such, he declared the NHL regular season officially over for the 2019-20 campaign. The Blues thus finish the regular season as Central Division champions and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, although that seeding could change depending on how St. Louis fares in the round-robin competition against the other top three seeds in the West: Colorado, Vegas and Dallas.

Bettman also provided the beginning of a timeline for return to play.

Phase 2, or the start of small-group workouts, will start in early June.

Phase 3, or the start of training camp, will start no earlier than the first half of July