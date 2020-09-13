Quick-strike Lightning beat Islanders, on verge of final

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EDMONTON, Alberta — Blake Coleman tied it 15 seconds after the New York Islanders took the lead, Ondrej Palat scored the go-ahead goal 12 seconds later and the Tampa Bay Lightning moved within a victory of the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-1 victory Sunday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Brayden Point added a goal in the third period in his return after missing Game 3 with injury. Point was visibly playing through pain after getting tangled up with Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech in the third period and missed the rest of the game, yet when he was on the ice he and the Lightning's best players were a big reasons they took a 3-1 series lead.

Game 5 is Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay put 36 shots on net, wore down New York defenders and made opposing goaltender Semyon Varlamov work. Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has played every minute of every game this postseason made 26 saves to push the Lightning to the verge of their first Cup Final appearance since 2015.

The "Triplets" line of Palat, Tyler Johnson and Nikita Kucherov got the Lightning to that final, and the first line this year of Palat, Point and Kucherov may be even better. The three combined on the third-period goal that provided some breathing room after a furious stretch of three quick goals in the second.