Several Stanley Cup winners breaking up championship core

"The Hawks did it. They had a young group too, and they got good pretty fast," said Crawford. "It's a group that can definitely do the same thing."

Pietrangelo won't need to be that patient. While taken aback Friday night when the Blues signed Torey Krug to a $45.5 million, seven-year deal to essentially replace him on the blue line, Pietrangelo is almost certainly heading to an elite contender, whether it's the Vegas Golden Knights or another team.

GM Doug Armstrong said St. Louis tried hard to re-sign the only captain in franchise history to lift the Stanley Cup, but trading for and extending defenseman Justin Faulk at a big price more than a year ago and adding Krug paved Pietrangelo's road out of town less than 16 months after winning it all.

"That's the frustration and the joy of today's NHL with the salary cap," Armstrong said. "There's turnover and there's change, and every team has to go through it. You try and keep the nucleus together as long as possible, but change is inevitable."