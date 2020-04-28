Sullivan: Firing John McDonough puts Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz in the crosshairs

A press release issued late Monday said “Wirtz cited the COVID-19 crisis and the league suspension as an opportunity to reassess the team’s future and to set a renewed positive direction for the organization.”

So does that mean he’ll also reassess Bowman’s future?

We’ll have to wait and see. Because there’s no hockey in the foreseeable future, he might as well let the mystery deepen and keep the Hawks in the news

“While we can reassure our fans there will be hockey again, no one knows what that will look like,” Wirtz said. “What we do know is that it will take a new mindset to successfully transition the organization to win both on and off the ice.”

I don’t know Wirtz at all, but I did interview him back in March after the NHL season was suspended. He professed hope the season would restart soon.

“Hopefully, if we open again, it’s going to be a mad dash to the finish line,” he said. “Who knows what’s going to happen? Some of the teams were doing really well, and you break their momentum. ... Let’s put it this way: We haven’t given up on the season, even though we were going to be long shots. As they say, funnier things have happened.”