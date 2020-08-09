Sullivan: The Blackhawks’ 2nd chance is working out for rejuvenated playoff team with nothing to lose

So what does the lack of celebrating say about the new Hawks?

“We’re here, we’re not done,” coach Jeremy Colliton replied. “Just because you win a series, it doesn’t mean that it’s over and we’re happy. You played hard for four games and we got rewarded for it. You enjoy that. But there’s no satisfaction. It’s just get your rest, remember what it was that gave us success. Get back to work, get ready to go again.

“I think you saw that (Saturday). Basically our whole group was at the (round-robin) game (between) Vegas and Colorado. They want to win. That’s what you love to see in your group.”

Even though they failed to shut down Oilers stars Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- who combined for 10 goals and 13 assists in the four-game series -- the Hawks came through when it mattered. Their Game 3 comeback win was as close a replica of the Golden Age Hawks of 2010-15 as we’ve seen the last five seasons.

Obviously the Golden Knights bring a more balanced attack than the Oilers, not to mention better defense and superior goaltending. Former Hawks goalie Robin Lehner, whose trade to Vegas in February was viewed as a white flag for the 2019-20 season, will certainly have something to prove.