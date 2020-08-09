Sullivan: The Blackhawks’ 2nd chance is working out for rejuvenated playoff team with nothing to lose

When the Chicago Blackhawks returned to the ice on the West Side last month to prepare for their play-in series with the Edmonton Oilers, Jonathan Toews reminded everyone of the mindset they had to carry into the bubble.
“Every game, that thought of a (Stanley) Cup being on the line has to be in the back of your mind,” Toews said. “You win one game, there’s no telling how far you can go.”
The Hawks followed that credo in their four-game upset of the Oilers, and now they face a more difficult challenge in their first-round matchup against the top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights.
Playing the role of playoff underdog is an unusual spot to be in for the Stanley Cup core of Toews, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith, Brandon Saad and Corey Crawford. But as we saw in the Oilers series, big moments don’t seem to faze them.
And now that the kiddie corps has gotten its feet wet, perhaps that calm demeanor is rubbing off.
“It’s been a lot of fun. I’ve enjoyed every minute of the bubble,” 19-year-old forward Kirby Dach said Sunday on a teleconference from Edmonton. “I’m looking forward to this next series against Vegas to really show everybody who the Hawks are and that we’re here to win and not just here to be here.”
So who are these Hawks, and how did they get here?
It’s complicated.
Suffice it to say they would not have been in the playoffs had the coronavirus pandemic not halted the NHL season March 12. Thanks in part to the Hawks “brand,” they managed to finagle an invitation to the Edmonton bubble as the No. 12 team in the Western Conference, just as their fellow Original Six “brand” from Montreal was brought into the Toronto bubble as the last team from the East.
The NHL’s move to eliminate only seven of the 31 teams was rewarded with play-in wins by the Hawks and Canadiens, which should help attract eyeballs to the telecasts -- even if some of those eyes will be half-shut if the 9:30 p.m. Central starting times continue.
The Hawks seemingly took their play-in series win in stride, even though it meant their first trip to the real playoffs since 2017. Being in the bubble may have been part of the reason for their subdued reaction, but there is no question the Hawks are acting as though they’ve all been here before, even though many of them have not.
Asked what Friday night’s postgame celebration was like, defenseman Connor Murphy said: “Everyone having dinner in the meal room, playing cards. Maybe guys spending an extra hour on Xbox if they got some time. That’s about it.”
Wow. The old Hawks staged legendary celebrations at the Pony Inn on the North Side that still can’t be discussed in polite company.
So what does the lack of celebrating say about the new Hawks?
“We’re here, we’re not done,” coach Jeremy Colliton replied. “Just because you win a series, it doesn’t mean that it’s over and we’re happy. You played hard for four games and we got rewarded for it. You enjoy that. But there’s no satisfaction. It’s just get your rest, remember what it was that gave us success. Get back to work, get ready to go again.
“I think you saw that (Saturday). Basically our whole group was at the (round-robin) game (between) Vegas and Colorado. They want to win. That’s what you love to see in your group.”
Even though they failed to shut down Oilers stars Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- who combined for 10 goals and 13 assists in the four-game series -- the Hawks came through when it mattered. Their Game 3 comeback win was as close a replica of the Golden Age Hawks of 2010-15 as we’ve seen the last five seasons.
Obviously the Golden Knights bring a more balanced attack than the Oilers, not to mention better defense and superior goaltending. Former Hawks goalie Robin Lehner, whose trade to Vegas in February was viewed as a white flag for the 2019-20 season, will certainly have something to prove.
The Crawford-versus-Lehner storyline is as juicy in August as it would’ve been in May, and the better goalie could be the difference in the series. Lehner was 2-0 with a 2.89 goals-against average in the round robin and hasn’t lost a game in five starts since being dealt to Vegas.
Unfortunately for the Hawks, there are no shootouts in the playoffs, because we learned in Chicago they are Lehner’s Achilles heel. He’s 9-23 in shootouts with a .515 save percentage, the worst in NHL history of the 107 goalies who’ve faced a minimum of 40 shots.
Crawford posted a 3.75 GAA in the Oilers series and was ranked 21st of 34 playoff goalies through Saturday. But he made several huge saves in the series-clinching win, and despite missing most of camp after contracting COVID-19, he has been a life saver for these Hawks.
Colliton also deserves credit for instilling the belief that the Hawks really did deserve to be invited to the party. Many assumed the league was only trying to take advantage of the team’s popularity from its three Cup-winning seasons, which makes sense marketing-wise.
But Colliton pointed out the Hawks got “better as the year went on” and said they retained their momentum after “the pause” -- his name for the four-month shutdown. The downtime seemed to rejuvenate the veterans while giving the younger players a chance to replay the season in their heads and determine what they needed to do to take their game to the next level.
Colliton is the polar opposite of former coach Joel Quenneville when it comes to showing emotion, which may be why it has been so hard for Hawks fans to warm up to him. In a town where sports leaders such as Mike Ditka, Ozzie Guillen, Lou Piniella and “Q” wore their hearts on their sleeves, Colliton’s Mr. Rogers act is definitely an outlier.
And now that he has started his bubble beard for the playoffs, the 35-year-old coach looks more professorial than ever.
Perhaps Colliton will let his freak flag fly if the Hawks defy the odds and win the Cup. Maybe Toews will become the new Mr. Bubble. And maybe the Hawks can pull off a miracle, which seemed impossible a couple of weeks ago when Crawford was in quarantine.
Impossible has been downgraded to merely improbable. Baby steps, for sure, but the Hawks will take it.
“I think there is some confidence in our group that we’re on the right track,” Colliton said. “And we can compete if we have everyone going.”
In a year in which nothing else makes sense, the question remains:
Why not the Hawks?
