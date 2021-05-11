Toews' question chases Chicago Blackhawks into offseason

The Blackhawks had an NHL-high 42 goals scored by rookies. Alex DeBrincat, 23, elevated his play in his fourth season, finishing third in the league with 32 goals. Wyatt Kalynuk, 23, and Adam Boqvist, 20, were among a group of young defensemen who had some encouraging moments.

"I think going into the year there could have been a few guys who maybe were on the borderline of even making the team I think, and they really stepped up and became big players for us," DeBrincat said. "It's awesome to see that."

WORTH WATCHING

Kane finished with 15 goals and 51 assists, tied with Edmonton star Leon Draisaitl for second in the NHL. But the dynamic winger scored just four times in his last 33 games, and he said Tuesday he has been dealing with an injury since the end of last season.

"I'm not going to tell you exactly what it is, but just, like I said before, it was just something that I've kind of been dealing with maybe up close to returning to the bubble last year," he said. "I feel like we've done a lot of good things to make it feel good in games, and then other games it hasn't felt as great."

IN GOAL