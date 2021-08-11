Tony Esposito, Hall of Fame Chicago Blackhawks goalie and ‘pillar of this franchise,’ dies at 78

Tony Esposito, one of the NHL’s all-time elite goaltenders who starred for the Chicago Blackhawks for 15 seasons, died Tuesday. He was 78.

Esposito died of pancreatic cancer, the Blackhawks said in a statement.

“Tony was one of the most important and popular figures in the history of the franchise as we near its 100th anniversary,” Hawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz said in a statement. “Four generations of our family — my grandfather Arthur, my father Bill, my son Danny and I — were blessed by his work ethic as a Hall of Fame goalie, but more importantly, by his mere presence and spirit.”

After a stellar career at Michigan Tech, where he was a three-time first-team All-America selection, Esposito broke into the NHL during the 1968-69 season and served as a backup for the Stanley Cup champion Montréal Canadiens. He started his long and storied Hawks career when the team selected the Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, native during the intraleague draft before the 1969-70 season.

“I was behind two veterans in Montreal, Rogie Vachon and Gump Worsley,” Esposito told NHL.com in 2017. “So I was anxious to go to a place where I might have a chance to play more. Plus, I had played a game against the Blackhawks the previous season. Even though they were struggling a bit, they had a lot of talent. I thought they had a strong upside, good possibilities.”

It wasn’t long before Esposito made his mark with the Hawks, winning the starting job in training camp and putting together a historic season during which he posted a 2.17 goals-against average and a modern-day record 15 shutouts. He earned the first of his three career Vezina trophies as the NHL’s top goalie and was awarded the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie.

As one of the pioneers of the butterfly style, Esposito became a fan favorite with a scrambling way of playing that often brought chants of “Tony, Tony” from the Chicago Stadium faithful. He went on to record eight 30-win seasons with the Hawks and was selected for six All-Star Games, including five consecutive appearances from 1970-74.

Wirtz remembered Esposito as a goalie who would do whatever it took to gain an advantage over some the NHL’s all-time great scorers.

“Tony and his wife, Marilyn, invited me to their house once for dinner and I saw Tony’s pads by the back door,” Wirtz told the Tribune. “The league would measure them and then he’d take them home and he had a big needle and he would restuff his pads and then would sew them back up.”

Along with his brother, Phil, a fellow Hall of Famer who starred for the Hawks, Boston Bruins and New York Rangers from 1963-81, Tony Esposito was a member of the Canadian national team that played in the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Union.

During his 886 regular-season NHL games, Esposito had a 423-306-152 record, 2.93 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and 76 shutouts. He added six more shutouts in 99 career postseason games before retiring in 1984 at 40.

In 1988, Esposito was hired as general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and he was later the chief scout for the expansion Tampa Bay Lightning, working with his brother, who was president and general manager.

Esposito was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988, and that same year the Hawks retired his No. 35. In 2008, the Hawks held “Tony Esposito Night” and he was introduced as a team ambassador.

“He has really rekindled the spirit and the soul of the Chicago Blackhawks,” former team President John McDonough said in 2017. “I remember coming to the United Center when people would chant, ‘Tony, Tony.’ He is a pillar of this franchise, and for him to come back and play the role that he has, it’s like his career has been extended another 10 or 15 years.”

In 2017, Esposito was honored as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players.

