How college basketball teams travel during COVID-19, from battling boredom in hotels to rising at dawn for testing to no snacking on the bus

The game was called off. A staff member who was asymptomatic but tested positive was able to drive back to Chicago with a positive player.

Athletic director Dewayne Peevy said he has asked medical personnel about an array of scenarios: What if someone gets sick on the bus? What if it’s not a drivable trip and a player falls ill?

“Unless we do an NBA (bubble) environment where we put young people in an environment where they can’t leave with security, there’s a variable (existing to contract the virus),” Peevy said. “You have this game plan and the starting quarterback gets knocked out and there goes that plan.”

Different states have different rules and protocols as well, which also can make road life tricky.

In Michigan, Pitino said his team could not gather even in a hotel conference room to study game film.

“We ended up watching a lot of film before we left (Minnesota),” Pitino said. “Ideally, you try to do it closer and closer to the game to keep it fresh. But we didn’t have the opportunity to do that at the hotel. We watched some of it at the arena before the game, which we don’t always do because some of those locker rooms are small. You just have to adapt and adjust.”