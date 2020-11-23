How do the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers stack up? Let’s take a look before the Week 12 NFC North matchup.

1-6: Excluding the Thanksgiving presentation of “Sunday Night Football” — a Thursday night win in 2015 — the Bears are 1-6 against Green Bay on Sunday night and have lost the last four meetings.

9/9/2018: This 24-23 season-opening loss at Lambeau Field checked several boxes for Matt Nagy — first game as a head coach, first primetime game and first game against the Packers, an important milestone for any new Bears coach. Nagy lost the only other night game in which he faced the Packers, a 10-3 defeat in the Thursday night season opener for the league — and its 100th anniversary kickoff — on Nov. 5, 2019.

15.8: Average points scored by the Bears in the four games against the Packers since Nagy has been head coach (1-3). The Packers have averaged 18 points.

19.1: The Bears’ average points this season, second to last to the New York Jets (13.4) through the first 10 weeks. The Packers rank third with 30.8 points. The Bears defense ranks seventh in holding opponents to 20.9 points per game.