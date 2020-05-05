How is Kris Bryant staying sharp during the shutdown? He has his own Rapsodo device to help him keep his swing in tune.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The coronavirus pandemic left major-league players scrambling for ways to stay sharp at their offseason homes or temporary residences without full access to equipment or supervision.

But some players, such as Chicago Cubs All-Star Kris Bryant, are ahead of the game.

Bryant, 28, is one of a growing group of major-leaguers who has invested in equipment to use at his Las Vegas batting cage to maintain his swing.

“Since Major League Baseball went in shutdown mode, business has dropped off," said Art Chou, manager of Rapsodo, a data-analytics company that develops performance-measurement devices for athletes. "But our phones are still ringing. Our sales are coming from major-league players, minor-league players and families who have kids who want to improve.”

In recent years, virtually all teams have started using analytical equipment to measure player performance, from a batter’s exit velocity to a pitcher’s spin rate.

But the trend has expanded to players and their agencies who “want their own data,” Chou said. That information can’t hurt when agents are trying to emphasize their clients’ value to prospective teams as well as simply to improve their skills in the offseason.