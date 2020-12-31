Hoyer insists Cubs plan to compete after dealing Darvish

Still led by the 2016 core of Rizzo, Bryant, Baez and others, Chicago won the division in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season but was swept by Miami in the first round of the playoffs.

“We know that we're coming to the end of this group of players — a wildly successful, franchise-changing run with this group of players,” Hoyer said. “As we come to the end of that, it's really important to think about the future."

He cited the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox as teams that benefited recently from “a small reset.” And he said the Cubs don't want to fall off the way the San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers over the past decade.

The Cubs also wanted to add to their minor league system, and the trade with San Diego was a beginning.

Davies, who was 7-4 with a 2.73 ERA in 12 starts, somewhat offsets the loss of Darvish. The 27-year-old right-hander can become a free agent after next season.

The four prospects the Cubs acquired — infielders Reginald Preciado, 17, and Yeison Santana, 20; and outfielders Owen Caissie, 18, and Ismael Mena, 18 — are likely years away from the majors. None were among the most prized in San Diego's deep system. But Hoyer said they will boost Chicago's.