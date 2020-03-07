Hurd, Mikulak win all-around championships at American Cup

This year's competition didn't include Russia, which announced last week that it wasn't making the trip because of the coronavirus.

Hurd, who won the women's 2017 all-around world title, failed to make the six-woman world championship team and became a non-traveling alternate instead.

She tried to put the best light on the situation by figuring that would reduce the pressure on her.

"I felt like I couldn't get any lower,'' she said, "so the only way to go was up from there."

Hurd said she felt "strangely calm" while competing Saturday. She responded by finishing first in the uneven bars (14.100), second in the floor exercises (13.666) and third in the vault (14.333) and balance beam (13.733).

"This was a watershed for her, really," said Tom Forster, the U.S. national women's team coordinator. "This was her opportunity to state who she is as an athlete, not to be ignored. I think she felt ignored for not making the world team last fall.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"You never know how the athletes are going to handle that. Some get really sad and it kind of crumbles their self-confidence. Others get mad and do something about it. That's what you hope for, and that's exactly what she did. She made a statement."