Ian Happ begins spring training in a new situation — locked into the Chicago Cubs starting lineup. ‘From a mental perspective ... it’s definitely different.’

Ross isn’t committing yet to a batting order, but Happ would welcome the opportunity to fill the leadoff role again. In 37 games last year atop the lineup, Happ posted a .239/.333/.486 slash line with an .819 OPS, six doubles, nine home runs and 18 RBIs.

“At the end of last year, to be able to take that job and take it off somebody else’s plate because it’s five at-bats every day, whether you want them or not,” Happ said. “It’s a big difference over the course of 162 games. It’s a ton more at-bats. It’s a ton more being in there and to be aware of that, to be really understanding.”

Happ arrived in Arizona with a personal victory in hand. In the first year he was arbitration eligible, he won his hearing against the Cubs. He was reportedly seeking a $4.1 million salary in 2021, while the Cubs filed at $3.25 million.

He was only the second player in 10 years to go to a hearing against the Cubs — reliever Justin Grimm in 2018 was the other — and the first Cub to win his case since shortstop Shawon Dunston in 1990.

Happ, the Cubs representative in the players union, knew it would be a tough experience. It can be difficult for a player to hear his team make a case for why he should be paid less than he feels he deserves. But it’s part of the business.

“It’s something that we’ve obviously negotiated for, and it’s an honor to get to that point in my career where I’m able to go through that process,” Happ said. “Not everybody gets there, and just to be able to be in the system is quite a privilege.”

