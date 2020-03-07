Iditarod looks for relevance as race across Alaska starts

"It's a big blow," said Bob Dorfman, a sports branding expert with Baker Street Advertising in San Francisco. "Whether Alaska Airlines will admit it or not, I'm sure it's the pressure from PETA that is causing them to drop the sponsorship."

PETA claims more than 150 dogs have died horrible deaths running the Iditarod since it began in 1973. The Iditarod disputes that number but has declined to provide its own count despite numerous requests by The Associated Press.

PETA also says it will run ads on Anchorage television this week, featuring happy dogs saying they want to go out and play but they then want to come back in when they're done. That's contrasted with footage it says it obtained from people who infiltrated mushers' kennels posing as workers, showing dogs chained to dog houses in outdoor lots with no room to run.

PETA conducted a protest near Saturday's start line, and race supporters planned a counterprotest.

The Iditarod hopes for increased exposure this year by being a crowning race in the inaugural Arctic World Series, which also includes competitions in Minnesota, Finland and Russia. The series, backed by a Norwegian pet food supplement company, is designed to grow the sport's popularity. It includes a platform that allows GPS tracking of mushers.