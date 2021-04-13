IHSA alters in-game mask guidelines for spring sports including baseball, softball, tennis

"Masks are a safety issue with baseball and softball," Knoblauch said. "There is no question wearing a mask does reduce an athlete's peripheral vision, we've learned that from receivers on our football team.

"Batters and infielders could actually be at risk of injury from anything that impedes their vision."

The new fee schedule, meanwhile, is designed to help the IHSA recover from revenue lost because of playoff events cancelled during the pandemic.

Under the previous fee policy, every school paid $100 to the IHSA for each sport or activity its teams entered into a postseason. At Washington, that is typically up to 25 playoff appearances, or $2,500 per year.

Under the new schedule, all member schools will pay a set fee based on their student enrollment. The plan lasts three years — 2021-22 through 2023-24, and each year fees revise downward.

Here are the enrollment categories, with the fees set in order beginning with 2021-22:

Enrollment of 1-155 ($500, $250, $125); 155.5-307 ($875, $438; $219); 307.5-605 ($1,250, $625, $313); 6-5.5-1,379 ($1,625, $813, $407); 1,379.5+ ($2,000, $1,000, $500).