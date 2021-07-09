$2.5 million given for University of Illinois sports complex expansion

CHAMPAIGN — Steve Lanter is giving back to the university for which he once wore a basketball uniform.

Lanter, a former men's basketball player at the University of Illinois and a graduate of Mascoutah High School, has donated $2.5 million to the Ubben Basketball Complex expansion and renovation project, the school announced Wednesday.

The men's basketball locker room and ready room at State Farm Center, as well as the new head men's basketball coach's office at Ubben, will be named for Lanter's gift.

"I grew up as a kid from a small town in southern Illinois, who followed the Illini from childhood. I often think back on my decision to attend Illinois and know my life was forever enriched based on my student-athlete experiences at Illinois," Lanter said.

Lanter was a member of the program from 1976-77 through 1978-79 and played for Hall of Fame coach Lou Henson, who died in January 2020.

"Playing for the state university and for Lou Henson, catapulted my young business career," Lanter said. "In the ensuing years after graduation, I started my delivery business, and went calling on banks all around the state of Illinois. All they wanted to do was talk about Illinois basketball. I'm a spiritual person, and our loving God has been great to me.

Lanter encouraged other student-athlete alumni to "reflect on their time at Illinois" and give back to it through time or monetary donation some of what they took away.

Lanter is the CEO and founder of Lanter Delivery Systems in St. Louis. In 2018, Lanter and teammate Larry Lubin created a fund to provide scholarships for Illinois basketball players wishing to return to the university to complete their undergraduate degrees.

"We are incredibly grateful to Steve for his lifelong dedication to Illinois basketball," Director of Athletics Josh Whitman said in a statement. "He and his family have long appreciated the life-changing experience he received as a Fighting Illini. By creating the scholarship in honor of Lou and Mary Henson and now providing this generous gift to improve Ubben, he is living the values of the Illinois Family."

The Ubben renovation and expansion will add approximately 40,000 square feet to the existing structure, while remodeling large portions of the existing building. New coaches' office spaces and a grand entry lobby are included in the project.

Two new half courts will be added to both the women's and men's current gym space, giving the two programs additional space to work on development while not disrupting full-court action. The project will feature a new strength and conditioning addition, significantly increase the size of the locker rooms and players lounges and include a state-of-the-art sports medicine area.

To date, Illinois has secured $22 million in commitments for the Ubben Basketball Complex renovation and expansion toward the $40 million project.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0