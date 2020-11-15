4 takeaways from Illinois' 23-20 win over Rutgers, including Isaiah Williams bringing the ‘Juice’ and James McCourt predicting his winning field goal

The last time the Illini walked off the field as winners came on Nov. 9, 2019, at Michigan State with a 37-34 upset.

Illinois ended its six-game losing streak Saturday with a 23-20 victory against Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J., where it had been pegged a seven-point underdog by Las Vegas oddsmakers.

James McCourt, who missed two long field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter, hit a 47-yarder with three seconds remaining for the victory.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It had been a long time since we won a football game,” coach Lovie Smith said. “Guys kept fighting away.”

The Illini (1-3) dealt with injuries and key players missing time because of COVID-19 cases and contact-tracing quarantines. Many of those players returned Saturday and made an impact.