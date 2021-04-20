5 takeaways from the Illinois football spring game

Peters connected on 12 of 18 passes for 291 yards against the reserves, and he threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Khamari Thompson. He also rushed for a 1-yard touchdown run and had no turnovers.

He connected with seven receivers, including a 54-yard pass to Donny Navarro and a 33-yard bomb to Brian Hightower.

“Brandon is a guy that since we got here has been a blessing for us,” Bielema said. “He’s a guy that has gotten more and more confident with each and every practice.”

Backup Isaiah Williams connected on just 2 of 10 passes for 30 yards, while Matt Robinson and Coran Taylor each threw one incomplete pass. Deuce Spann, who played backup on Peters’ orange team, connected on 5 of 6 passes for 85 yards.

Williams ran the ball seven times for eight yards.

“I was very pleased with what he was able to do once he got behind that (first-team) offensive line,” Bielema said. “After we get done with 15 practices, we’ll take a deep breath and see where we’re at.”

2. Tight ends were featured.

Luke Ford was more of a target in the scrimmage than he was all last season.