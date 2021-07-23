6 takeaways from Illinois football coach Bret Bielema at Big Ten media day

First-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema took the podium Thursday at Big Ten Conference media day in Indianapolis.

Here are six takeaways from his time in front of the media:

Bielema's final game as coach at Wisconsin came in 2012 at Lucas Oil Stadium — the same spot as media day this week.

"It kind of comes full circle for me to come back in here to Lucas Oil," he said. "Excited to be back here today, recognize a lot of familiar faces. It's been awhile since I've seen some of you. So to be back and rekindle relationships with the media and build new ones is an awesome, awesome time."

Former Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree died last week at age 23, just two years after being injured in a swimming accident. Bielema never coached the Florida native, but took a moment to remember him on Thursday.

"Until I received the news last week of his passing, just been overly impressed with who he is, what he represented, the lives he touched in a short amount of time," Bielema said. "It was immediately well known to me how much of an impact he had on our team."

Bielema was in attendance for the Illini's final game of 2020, on the road against Penn State. The just-hired coach already had done some research on the team, but made sure the Illini felt as welcome under him as they did ousted coach Lovie Smith.

"Then to come back and meet with the team the next year, I offered an opportunity for everybody in that room to come back," Bielema said. "I didn't look at a stitch of film, I didn't care if they were a great player or a player that was last on the depth chart, I wanted them to know that I was the newest family member in that room and from this point forward, we're going to walk this walk together."

The NCAA has limited the amount of contact practices teams can have in the preseason — something Bielema is rolling with.

"Anything that involves player safety, as a coach, I couldn't be more excited for. ... I think one of the things the last three years, being in the NFL, because of the NFLPA they really take a proactive approach to player safety.

"One of the things that jumped out to me when I used to visit NFL teams as a college coach is how much the players and the coaches demand players to play on their feet. The game is played while you're playing on your feet, right?

"We have nine padded practices ... I think it's more than enough if you're doing things the correct way."

When asked about success in a return to the Big Ten, Bielema pointed to recruiting the state at large.

"Any time I've seen a great organization, right, both in football and in life, right, or in marriages or in a business platforms, you have to represent and understand the environment you're in," Bielema said. "For us to be successful at Illinois, we need to be supported by the people that make Illinois possible."

That also includes recruiting, which he says will not only increase statewide but in the neighboring states.

"It's easy on Saturdays," he said. "Saturdays, you're just 11 guys competing on the field at a time, but recruiting is personal if you're doing it the right way.

"And to be able to have a foothold and to continue to build that with our in-state players but also branch it out and find Illinois-type players in other states, that's what it's all about."

Bielema has a tattoo of a Tigerhawk — the mascot of Big Ten rival Iowa — which he got on his leg at age 19.

"It was a great idea then, not so much now," he said. "But I think it's important to realize that that is a big part of where I am today."

