'A lot of raw emotion.' Brad Underwood's Illinois basketball team endures bitter end to uplifting season

"I had a sick feeling the night before. I kind of had an idea where it was going. It was hard to put that into the right perspective. This team achieved a lot. I’m extremely proud. We got Illinois back into the NCAA Tournament, we got Illinois back on the national stage. The event’s not going to happen, and I feel for those kids. Our coaching staff has done an incredible job. We’ll be there. We’ll be back there, but those four guys won’t and that’s what is so disappointing; to walk on that court and get that experience. Circumstances are what they are and we’ll continue to grow this program and keep working."

Illinois had its best season in recent memory, winning 21 games and becoming a lock for the NCAA Tournament. The Illini weren't on the bubble; they were in and could have made serious headway in where they were seeded with a strong showing in Indianapolis.

There's disappointment, Underwood said, in his team not experiencing that. But Underwood will wait until next year, he said.

"I think we all understand that this is bigger than a tournament, a Big Ten Tournament and an NCAA Tournament," Underwood said. "It actually is a very valuable lesson for all of our student athletes in what is the game."