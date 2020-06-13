After missing a season with an injury, Illinois cornerback Marquez Beason has something to prove

Though he took a redshirt and didn't play a snap last season, he's ready to make an impact — even if that means surprising a few people.

"I feel like a lot of people forgot me because I tore my ACL," Beason said. "People are saying, ‘Oh, he’s not going to come back the same. He’s not going to be as fast. He’s not going to be this or he’s not going to be that.’ I just want to come back and prove myself to the world again that I’m Marquez Beason, the guy that y’all were so hyped about. I’m still going to be the best DB in the nation. I’m still going to be one of the best players in my class."

Beason has come to grips with the injury and missing his true freshman season. It wasn't always easy. He leaned on teammates, coaches and family members to get him through the difficult days and the long rehabs. Early on in the process, the bigger picture was clouded. He was hurting in any number of ways.

This was a new area for him. Over time, and through countless conversations, the bigger picture became clearer.