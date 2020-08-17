All eyes shift to the Illinois men's basketball team and college basketball

Whitman said he met with the men's and women's basketball teams on campus Tuesday night and sounded optimistic about the possibility of a winter sports season. He encouraged the team to stay the course. Big man Kofi Cockburn returned to the Ubben Basketball Complex over the weekend and Dosunmu posted to Twitter that he was back in Champaign.

“Just keep doing what you’re doing and get yourself ready because we’re going to go out there and play," Whitman said of his message to the team. "We’re going to continue on that course until somebody tells us we can’t. That’s been the same approach relative to this virus from the beginning.

“We didn’t know what the future held but we knew that if we didn’t plan to play that there was no chance it would happen. We are going to walk down the path as long as we can. As I sit here (Wednesday), I’m still optimistic that we’ll be able to play our winter sports."

During a media Zoom conference following his announcement to return to school, Dosunmu was asked about any lingering concerns about returning to an uncertain season. Seeing the NBA — so far — and the TBT pull off successful games gave Dosunmu hope. He understands the concern but also wants to get the feeling of a full season.