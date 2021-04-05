As the NCAA transfer portal keeps expanding, Illinois coach Brad Underwood is having to shift his philosophy on how to build a roster

Before Monday night, Illinois coach Brad Underwood hadn’t watched a game in the men’s NCAA Tournament since the top-seeded Illini were eliminated in the second round by No. 8 seed Loyola.

He hasn’t watched that game either.

“I haven’t had the stomach to do it,” Underwood said Monday, noting he watched two women’s tournament games and planned to watch the men’s national championship between Gonzaga and Baylor.

Besides avoiding the pain of reliving his team’s sudden and stunning departure from the tournament, Underwood is also focused on an uncertain future with his roster and determining how to navigate an exploding transfer portal.

“I’d be lying if I had not said it’s been the majority of my last 10 days,” he said of examining which players he should pursue in the portal. “It really creates a unique scenario.”

More than 1,000 players — including Illinois guard Adam Miller — have submitted their intentions to transfer as they await a vote in April by the NCAA’s Division I Council that would allow players to transfer once without the penalty of sitting out a season.