Athletic linebacker Trevor Moffitt gives Illinois football a verbal commitment

CHAMPAIGN — As recently as one year ago, Trevor Moffitt had zero college football offers. He was barely pushing 6-feet tall at South Sumter High School in Bushnell, Fla., and tipped the scales at right around 175 pounds.
Playing college football had always been his plan, but playing at a Power Five, or even a big-time, level was harder to see. He was a speedy defensive back at the time, but knew he would eventually grow.
Before his junior year, he grew to about 6-foot-2 and added 20 pounds to sit at around 195. He moved to linebacker and approached quarterbacks and ball carriers like he was shot out of a cannon, using his speed and sheer athleticism to terrorize opposing offenses.
He finished with 110 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and four forced fumbles and was named the All-Area Defensive Player of the Year by the Daily Commercial, a newspaper in Leesburg, Fla. He knew pretty early on in his junior year that his added height and weight were going to pay off.
"My body was a lot more mature," Moffitt said. "This junior year, I really came on. From the day we started practice, I could just tell a difference in my body in practices and stuff like that. I grew more. You could just tell from my game and how I handled myself that it was a big difference."
He became a three-star recruit and tallied more than 20 scholarship offers from December to May, but just one Power 5 offer from the University of Illinois.
Illini coach Lovie Smith and his staff saw a late-looming high school prospect who ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash nearly two years ago, and last week Moffitt became the third verbal commitment of the Class of 2021 to Illinois, joining Georgia defensive back Prince Green and Texas quarterback Samari Collier.
“You can coach a lot of things but you can’t coach athleticism and I think that’s what I bring," Moffitt said. "I’m not going to say I’m the biggest kid because I’m not. Some kids bring that size but I think I bring a lot of athleticism to the table."
Smith has shown interest in athletic, even if initially undersized, players at the linebacker position, guys who can drop into coverage and make a play.
“When they saw me, they knew that I was going to fit their program," Moffitt said. "That’s why I was one of their top guys from the beginning because I fit what they do. Coach Lovie Smith calls it the new age of linebackers."
South Sumter head coach Ty Lawrence always knew Moffitt was a Power Five-level player. Lawrence told Moffitt the opportunity would come and that patience in waiting for that first offer was key. Between January and May before your senior year, Lawrence told him, the offers would start happening.
Lawrence was right. He's been around long enough to know how it works. He coached Moffitt's dad, Ben Moffitt, who later was a star at the University of South Florida, and has known Trevor Moffitt since birth.
“He’s just so fast," Lawrence said. "Nothing that we’ve done, it’s just DNA. He’s a kid who always walked on his toes when he was two. He still walks on his toes. He’s just one of those fast kids you don’t get every year."
Every step of the way, Lawrence has seen the athleticism, from Trevor Moffitt's time as a safety and offensive lineman in Pop Warner Football to an athletic, but under-sized varsity player who also participates in weightlifting and track and field at South Sumter.
Trevor Moffitt ranks at or near the top in most of the program's athletic testing, Lawrence estimates, from speed drills to vertical and broad jumps.
"He’s one of those kids who when you go to test them, he’ll blow them all out," Lawrence said. "He’s in that top percent as far as skill level and he’ll test out of the world. He’s one of the best testers in our program and we’re pretty good."
Moffitt hasn't been able to visit campus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but took virtual tours and connected with the coaching staff. He's not worried about his star ranking. He knows what he can do on a football field.
“I think my film compares to some of these best players in the nation," he said. "I’m not going to say I’m better than anybody because I don’t believe in talking like that. But I do think I can play with anybody in the nation.
“At the end of the day, that goes out the window anyway, so I’m not worried about that. I want to be a face of the program at Illinois."
