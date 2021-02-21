Brad Underwood put in his time — 26 years at mostly small programs — before landing his 1st college head coaching job. Now he has Illinois poised for a long NCAA Tournament run.

But Underwood loved coaching, getting his feet wet recruiting and learning on the fly.

In the junior college and mid-major ranks, Underwood’s style and tough-love coaching style endeared him to similar coaches who ultimately helped alter his career.

It’s where his path crossed with Huggins, who then was coaching at Cincinnati and recruiting a Dodge City player. Frank Martin coached at Northeastern and Underwood as a Western Illinois assistant when they met on the recruiting trail and later coached together on Huggins’ Kansas State staff.

“Neither one of us made any money,” Martin said, “but he wasn’t one of those assistants sitting around criticizing his boss. He was raving about his job and the challenges and recruiting. Brad just loves what he does.”

But those early years — decades, rather — weren’t easy for Underwood.

A love for country music, Mountain Dew and sunflower seeds developed at Dodge City (1989-93), where he was an assistant for one season before becoming the head coach at 24.

“I was probably too ignorant (to feel intimidated),” he said. “You feel like you have all the answers. How quickly you realize you don’t. I wanted to do everything myself, to prove to myself I could recruit.”