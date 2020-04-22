Chicago Morgan Park guard Adam Miller officially signs with Illinois basketball

UNDERWOOD STATEMENT

Miller averaged 23.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals this season for Morgan Park, which had a 22-9 record before the IHSA canceled winter sports because of the COVID-19 global pandemic. According to 247Sports, he's rated No. 33 nationally and the No. 2 player in the state, behind only Duke-bound DJ Steward of Chicago Whitney Young.

The addition of Miller gives Illinois head coach Brad Underwood the No. 15-rated recruiting class in the country, per 247Sports.

“I feel like it’s the best setup for me," Miller said. "This is my best option. This is something that’s important to me. If I was going to be able to continue to go to my dream and make it to the NBA, why not do it at home? That’s a big factor to me. My family can come to my games."

Illinois has one open scholarship spot remaining after both Alan Griffin and Tevian Jones announced their transfers from the portal, and could have as many as three open scholarship spots depending on the status of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, who have each declared for the NBA Draft, but could elect to return to school.