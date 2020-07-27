Decision time coming for Illinois basketball players Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn

“A source tells ESPN that the NBA has sent emails informing select players they've been selected to attend the NBA Combine, with a disclaimer that no decisions have been made about a date, format, location, or even if a Combine will actually occur,” ESPN’s Jonathan Givony tweeted on Sunday.

“The NBA is asking players to complete a pre-Combine questionnaire before July 31 and promises more information regarding the date, format and location of a potential NBA Combine ‘as those details become available’.”

That means if Dosunmu and Cockburn want to work out at a potential combine, which typically follows the NBA Draft lottery — scheduled for Aug. 20 — they will have to keep their name in the draft.

“I’m pretty much 100 percent focused on staying into the draft,” Dosunmu told Big Ten Network’s Dave Revsine last month. “I’m just talking to teams, gathering information about being selected as high as possible, getting to know teams more and when they allow us to work out hopefully getting out to those arenas and meeting with the GMs and coaching staffs in-person and working out.”