Former Illini Brian Randle joins Phoenix Suns as assistant coach

Brian Randle's coaching career took a big step on Tuesday.

The Phoenix Suns announced the addition of Brian as an assistant coach on the team’s coaching staff. Randle joins the Suns following two seasons on the staff of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“My family and I are incredibly excited to join the Phoenix Suns,” Randle said in a team-issued news release. “I couldn’t be more excited to work with and learn from Coach Monty Williams. The Suns have a strong young core with a great future ahead; I am grateful and humbled for this opportunity.”

Randle, 35, played basketball at the University of Illinois at from 2003-2008. The native of East Peoria played 121 career games for the Illini, averaging 7.0 points and 4.5 rebounds, and was named a Big Ten All-Defensive Team selection in 2005-06. A three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, Randle holds a Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Finance and a Master’s in Sports Management from Illinois.