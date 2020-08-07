From prospective grayshirt to team captain, Illinois center Doug Kramer Jr. readies for final season

CHAMPAIGN — A smile began to creep over Doug Kramer Jr.'s face. That turned into a chuckle.
Has he heard that he might be a tad undersized for a Division I, Power Five conference college football center?
Of course he has. Listed at 6-foot-2, 300-pounds, Kramer doesn't have the typical size that most programs seek at the center position. Not that it bothers him much or translates to the field. He was graded the No. 8 center in the country by Pro Football Focus last season and had the No. 3 grade in all of Power Five conferences.
He's been a stalwart on the Illini offensive line as he enters his fourth, and final, year starting as a team captain and had a string of 27 consecutive games started before missing the Redbox Bowl last year because of an injury. Does he care that he's been called an undersized center? Doesn't sound like it.
"The biggest thing about that is: So what? It doesn’t matter," Kramer said via Zoom on Friday. "Use it as a motivation if you want or just brush it off. At the end of the day, you’re going to be the one in there blocking the guy. It’s more important to focus on what you can do on the field, how you can be the best player you can be than focus on the undersized thing."
For the record, Illinois football head coach Lovie Smith is unbothered by the perception of having an undersized center. He cares less about weight and more about strength and "good weight." Kramer has those things. He spent parts of the quarantine pushing trucks and launching (presumably) empty kegs in his front yard to stay in shape.
He's also got a particular bit of zest in the trenches and can do everything that's asked of him on the field. He makes up one of the top returning offensive lines in the country, alongside Alex Palczewski, Vederian Lowe, Kendrick Green and what projects to be FCS transfer Blake Jeresaty.
These days, any conversation about the offensive line must include Kramer, one of the leaders on the team and, according to PFF, the No. 5-rated Power Five returning interior lineman. But Kramer's path to this wasn't always straightforward. He committed to Florida Atlantic out of Hinsdale Central High School, but de-committed when former Illinois interim football coach Bill Cubit offered him a grayshirt spot on his in-state team.
That meant Kramer wouldn't officially join the program until the second semester of his freshman year — though he could have taken part-time classes — and would have five years to play four seasons. When Cubit was fired and Smith was brought in, Kramer's grayshirt turned into an immediate scholarship.
“His journey was even more challenging," Smith said of Kramer. "Initially, he came in as a grayshirt, really, we put him on scholarship right away. He’s just earned everything. When you can snap, that’s pretty special. He’s an athletic center. He can do a lot of things: Pulling him, getting him into space, but he’s also strong inside; eventually it kind of gets down to that. A lot of times as a center, you have a nose guard right on you. Just everything you’re looking for and more people are taking notice of what he can do as a center."
After a redshirt season, Kramer became entrenched in the starting lineup alongside Palczewski, Lowe and later Green to create a core that grew together, even after taking lumps along the way.
“The first little grayshirt part, that was definitely the craziest just because there was a lot of uncertainty," Kramer said. "I didn’t really know what was going to happen. Once I got here, I had a lot of help. It was really just locking in and doing everything I could to accomplish my goals that I had when I was growing up and watching the team and as a fan of the university. The first few years were kind of a whirlwind. We had to play early on and a lot of growing pains showed, for sure. We put ourselves in a position now where we can do some pretty special things this year."
As a freshman and sophomore, Kramer watched former Illini offensive lineman, and current Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman, Nick Allegretti. The interactions. The conversations. The mannerisms. Every detail was worthy of a note. Eventually, Kramer knew he'd be someone to fill that leadership spot on the team.
With one last year, Kramer thinks Illinois could be on the cusp of something special, particularly on the offensive line. What, exactly, that looks like is to-be-determined, but he's ready to lead the way.
“The first few years we had a guy like Nicky who kind of showed me the ropes," Kramer said. "I kind of was looking at him the whole time like, what does he do, how does he act, how does he act around the guys? I’d like to take a few things from him and learn from him. Once he left, I knew that I was probably going to have to be one of the guys who stepped up as well as Vederian, Palcho and those guys, just being older guys in the room."
