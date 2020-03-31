From tucks to water jugs, Illinois football players finding creative ways to stay in shape during coronavirus quarantine

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Hernandez said he is exploring the idea of Strongman and CrossFit workouts for individual players, but creativity is paramount when traversing a land that is unprecedented. The strength staff is noticing that some players don't have access to much weight room equipment.

“That’s where the creativity has to come along," Hernandez said. "Can you find a sledgehammer in the garage? Can you get out and just skip the lines on the cement outside and do some footwork drills on that? At the end of the day, the biggest thing we want our guys to do is stay active. If they can go for a jog, if they can find a field, if they can hit a few strides; whatever it takes for them to continue to work on their fitness goals. It doesn’t necessarily always have to be about lifting; we would love for that to be, but we’ll take whatever we can get at this point."

The silver lining in this, Hernandez said, is that this is a time typically reserved for moderate and medium workouts with a focus on football. Joints and bodies can recover from a winter program that includes heavy lifting. Typically, things would pick back up in June and into July after summer break that's between four and five weeks long. But when teams can reconvene remains to be seen.

Hernandez and his coaching staff have been brainstorming, but this is new to them, too.