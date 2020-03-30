From tucks to water jugs, Illinois football players finding creative ways to stay in shape during coronavirus quarantine

CHAMPAIGN — Alex Palczewski pulled his SUV through his neighborhood. Doug Kramer pushed a truck down a street in a Chicago suburb. Josh Imatorbhebhe did box jumps onto a recycle can and squatted water jugs. Quan Martin made a makeshift bench press out of car tires and rims. Kerby Joseph jumped through the sand.
Without the weight room inside the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center, Illinois football players are forced to get creative as they practice social distancing from home as college sports have been suspended because of the COIVD-19 global pandemic.
“I absolutely love it and I want more of it," Illinois head strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez said. "I think it’s great that these guys are doing things. ... They have definitely surpassed my creativity, that’s for sure. It’s really exciting to see how much it matters these guys to find a way, to continue to stay the course for everything that we have set coming up for our season."
Players are coming off of an intense, heavy-lifting eight-week winter workout and would be participating in spring football, which has been canceled. This time of the year, Hernandez said, is simply about exercising.
He and the rest of his strength staff prepared for a situation like this as winter workouts wrapped up. Once players were at home, the coaching staff took stock of what each individual player had available to them. Some have access to weights, some can do body weight exercises and participate in cardio workouts. Each of Hernandez's four assistants have position groups to work with — Willie Jones, for example, focuses on the linemen.
Each position group does something different to cater to their on-the-field needs. Linemen focus on strength, skill players focus on muscle stimulants like running and jumping. The quarterbacks focus on balance and throwing mechanics.
“There was a day where our athletes went home for the summer and we had a weights program, a strength and conditioning program we had to follow and we had to show discipline to do it daily, to find ways to get our weight workout in," head coach Lovie Smith said. "If there are no weights, there are sit-ups, pull-ups, push-ups. You can always go out and run and keep six feet away from anybody else who is out there on the streets. There are ways to get by. Coach Lou and our strength staff have a customized plan for every one as we go through this."
Hernandez said he is exploring the idea of Strongman and CrossFit workouts for individual players, but creativity is paramount when traversing a land that is unprecedented. The strength staff is noticing that some players don't have access to much weight room equipment.
“That’s where the creativity has to come along," Hernandez said. "Can you find a sledgehammer in the garage? Can you get out and just skip the lines on the cement outside and do some footwork drills on that? At the end of the day, the biggest thing we want our guys to do is stay active. If they can go for a jog, if they can find a field, if they can hit a few strides; whatever it takes for them to continue to work on their fitness goals. It doesn’t necessarily always have to be about lifting; we would love for that to be, but we’ll take whatever we can get at this point."
The silver lining in this, Hernandez said, is that this is a time typically reserved for moderate and medium workouts with a focus on football. Joints and bodies can recover from a winter program that includes heavy lifting. Typically, things would pick back up in June and into July after summer break that's between four and five weeks long. But when teams can reconvene remains to be seen.
Hernandez and his coaching staff have been brainstorming, but this is new to them, too.
“We just kind of right now have to go off our experiences," Hernandez said. "This was never in the grand scheme of how to progress guys in a program. This is brand new to us. We’re kind of going back to some of the things we did maybe when we were younger and didn’t have the amount of equipment that we have an things that we’ve had to see and adapt to. Kind of exploring the different types of training methods that are out there."
Smith said the team is allowed eight hours each week for meetings, which are done via video conference apps. Modern technology allows players to be held accountable from a distance, but some of that falls on the players.
“We talk about that daily," Smith said. "There has to be some trust, always. Playing football, the discipline that goes into being successful. As coaches we’re on the sidelines. We tell the guys what to do then we can watch what they do. That’s what we’re doing. We meet daily, we talk about it. We have them send us videos as much as possible and things like that and we feel like this is working."
