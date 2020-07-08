House of 'Paign upsets top-seeded, defending champs Carmen's Crew in second round of The Basketball Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Down go the champs.
The No. 16-seed House of 'Paign basketball team absorbed the shots issued by top-seeded and defending champion Carmen's Crew, gathered themselves and answered back with a 76-68 upset win on Wednesday in the second round of The Basketball Tournament to move to the round of eight, three wins away from the $1 million prize that goes to the winner in the single-elimination, winner-take-all tournament.
Consider Mike Daum, a South Dakota State graduate and the No. 7 all-time leading scorer in NCAA history, an honorary Illini — probably for life. Daum, the 6-foot-9 shooter, scored a game-high 23 points, 12 of them in the second half, to go with eight rebounds.
Billy Garrett Jr. and Kyle Vinales also should be moved into the role of honorary Illini players for their play on Wednesday. Vinales scored 16 points, hit three 3-pointers, and scored the team's final four points of the game, including his game-winning floater Elam Ending-style finish. Garrett scored five points and had three rebounds and buckled down defensively.
House of 'Paign, the first-year team made up primarily of Illinois men's basketball alums, will play Red Scare, a team of University of Dayton alums, in the quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Friday.
"There were so many parts of that game we could have easily disbanded and so many parts of that game where a team that hasn't been together for more than nine or 10 days would have kind of backed their bags and gone home — quite literally," House of 'Paign coach Mike LaTulip said. "These guys stuck with it. The huddle was so connected whether we were up or we were down. It just speaks to these guys' character, every single one of them."
As for the actual players who played for the University of Illinois men's basketball team? Andres Feliz, he who missed a chance at the NCAA Tournament this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, scored 18 points, had eight rebounds and five assists while defending Aaron Craft for most of the game. That kind of statline is typical of Feliz, who won Illinois fans over with his tenacious play and hustle in the last two seasons.
“Give (House of 'Paign) a ton of credit,” said Craft, whose seven rebounds and five assists were both team highs. “They played great. They stayed with it. That’s a great team.”
Malcolm Hill scored 11 points with six rebounds and drew high praise from LaTulip for his leadership down the stretch, which LaTulip admitted may not have been the case when Hill was a freshman in Champaign.
"There were a lot of people that didn't think we were going to win even the first game," Feliz said. "For us to come and win the second game, it feels great. We're all taking it as a team. It's not only one person. We all came here with the same mentality to play as a team and play together."
Carmen's Crew, a group of mainly Ohio State alums and former Illini Demetri McCamey, trailed by five points at the end of the first quarter but bombarded House of 'Paign with 3-pointer after 3-pointer in the second quarter on the way to closing the half on a 24-6 run for a 44-39 lead. The team is a veteran group, led by former Buckeyes Aaron Craft and David Lighty. But House of 'Paign didn't fold.
The lead got to nine points in the third quarter for Carmen's Crew before House of 'Paign answered back with 16-2 run to take a 57-52 lead going into the fourth quarter.
"The fact that you see us in dead balls and we huddle," Daum said. "It doesn't have to be anything long but I know that we're all coming in together and saying, 'Hey, next possession, let's get this one. Grab a board and run out quick.' It's not these long talks. We're not getting on each other. I think it just shows the buy in of each guy on our team.
"It's moments like that where you're able to calm yourself during the game, like, 'Man, my teammates have my back. I have theirs. Let's go,' and we're ready to go again."
Still, Carmen's Crew has had big moments in this tournament and stormed back after Craft drew a charge that led to a 3-pointer by William Buford in the fourth quarter to take a 64-63 lead with 5:51 left. Games in the tournament are decided by the Elam Ending: A target score is created by adding eight points to the leading team's total at the first dead ball when under four minutes.
Carmen's Crew had the ball, a one-point lead and could have extended that lead to three points before the Elam Ending. Instead, House of 'Paign got a stop that led to a layup from Hill for a one-point lead with 4:41 to go. House of 'Paign got another stop on the next possession and this time Daum drained a 3-pointer for a four-point lead entering the Elam ending.
"That was the game," LaTulip said.
Now the team marches on and into the quarterfinals, three wins away from a $1 million reward given to the winner of the tournament. They're not done. They'll keep watching film and practicing, but they'll do so having knocked off the top seed.
They play like a team that has been in the tournament for years and knows the move each player will make. The chemistry happened quick. Some of the players met for the first time in person roughly nine days ago when they arrived to the Columbus bubble.
Whatever the formula, it's working.
"This is my first time around these guys and I feel like I've known these guys for years," Vinales said. "The chemistry is crazy. I think that's really propelling us to beat a lot of teams we beat. We're going to keep it going. The longer we're here, the closer we're going to get to each other and the better we'll play, I think. We've got to stay with the same chip on our shoulder, stay together and keep it rolling, man, it's fun."
PHOTOS: House of 'Paign knocks off Carmen's Crew
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!