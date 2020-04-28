How Illinois sophomore Giorgi Bezhanishvili did a virtual workout with Normal Community sophomore Jonah Kramer

CHAMPAIGN — Jonah Kramer had a pretty good idea he was about to get a semi-personal, virtual workout with Giorgi Bezhanishvili on Monday night. He just had to be ready.
As the sports world has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, games and practices have been stopped in their tracks, college athletes have left campus and players have searched for any way possible to stay in shape without access to team facilities. Bezhanishvili, a sophomore forward on the Illinois men's basketball team, didn't return to Austria to be with his family, including his mother and brother, and instead remains in his apartment in Champaign-Urbana.
His apartment has turned into a one-man virtual workout space that moonlights as a production studio for his TikTok videos. He's active on Instagram showing his workouts or dance moves. Some days he's on a bike around town; some days he's spotted up in a six-foot bubble on a patch of grass in town. Early on Monday afternoon, Bezhanishvili posted on the social media platform that he'd be working out at 9 p.m., which was an open invitation for anyone to join him.
He went live and began working out, allowing his fans to request to join him. One at a time, Bezhanishvili welcomed three fans in for a few workouts, talking to them, motivating them and helping them through workouts that undoubtedly have roots in Illinois basketball strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher's workout garden.
Each workout lasted between 10 and 15 minutes, then came a pause. That's where Kramer, a 16-year-old sophomore baseball player at Normal Community High School, entered the fold. He knew the pause was his chance to hop into a workout with Bezhanishvili. His request was accepted pretty quickly.
“He was waiting there for a few minutes trying to get someone to come on and no one would, so I just decided I would," Kramer said on Tuesday morning. "He accepted me immediately and I thought that was cool.
“It’s cool to see a Big Ten basketball player; he cares about the fans. He could be doing anything else, but he’s choosing to give some of his time away."
Kramer appeared on the screen in his orange Illinois shirt and Bezhanishvili chirped up, "Introduce yourself," before running through the list of two workouts they would be doing to wrap up the exercises. Kramer was familiar with some of them from his time as a baseball player, but got a few new ones.
Bezhanishvili did a quick tutorial on the exercises they'd be doing, with one of them a one-legged balancing exercise. After the explanation, Bezhanishvili quizzed Kramer.
“What’s our first exercise," Bezhansivhili asked him.
“Knees," Kramer answered back.
“Yes sir," the Illini forward answered. "Let’s get it."
Off the two went with their workouts, with Kramer leading the way in counting out the seconds per exercise. They got into some small talk: Where Kramer is from ("That's only an hour away," Bezhanishvili exclaimed after hearing Kramer is from the Bloomington-area), and if Kramer played basketball (only with friends).
There was connection and conversation between Bezhanishvili and a sophomore in high school who attends every Illinois football game and most basketball games. Kramer was at the game when Bezhanishvili dropped 35 points on Rutgers to set an Illini freshman scoring record.
Kramer's father graduated from Illinois and is also a big fan, but was asleep during the workout, which happened just before 10 p.m. Monday. As of Tuesday morning, Kramer hadn't had a chance to tell his dad yet, but intended to share the message when he returned home from work.
After the workout, Kramer got a call from a close friend and fellow Illinois fan to appreciate the moment that just happened through social media.
“Just the fact that he lets fans get on there with him and do stuff, I really think it’s a testament to how positive he is and how he wants to make any kind of little impact he can on other people," Kramer said. "I even see that when I watch him in games. Even if he’s not having the best game, he’s there cheering for his teammates and giving everything he has."
Before each participant signed off, Bezhanishvili prodded them to continue to work out, even when they weren't on social media with a college basketball player. "You have nothing else to do," he told one person.
“You been working out?" Bezhanishvili asked Kramer.
“A little bit," Kramer replied.
“You going to make me a promise to work out more?" Bezhanishvili said.
Of course, Kramer replied with a firm yes. He saw some new workouts — ones he will share with his friends that he picked up from a player he's watched at the Sate Farm Center for two seasons.
Bezhanishvili has been a social media bright spot in the near-50 days since the season was canceled ahead of what would have been an NCAA Tournament appearance. He dances, runs, stretches and works out, but he delivered his finest hour on Monday.
“One of the things that he told everyone is, ‘You’ve got to promise me you’ll start working out every day,’" Kramer said. "He’s really looking to try to have the most positive impact he can on you and challenge you."
