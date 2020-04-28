How Illinois sophomore Giorgi Bezhanishvili did a virtual workout with Normal Community sophomore Jonah Kramer

“Just the fact that he lets fans get on there with him and do stuff, I really think it’s a testament to how positive he is and how he wants to make any kind of little impact he can on other people," Kramer said. "I even see that when I watch him in games. Even if he’s not having the best game, he’s there cheering for his teammates and giving everything he has."

Before each participant signed off, Bezhanishvili prodded them to continue to work out, even when they weren't on social media with a college basketball player. "You have nothing else to do," he told one person.

“You been working out?" Bezhanishvili asked Kramer.

“A little bit," Kramer replied.

“You going to make me a promise to work out more?" Bezhanishvili said.

Of course, Kramer replied with a firm yes. He saw some new workouts — ones he will share with his friends that he picked up from a player he's watched at the Sate Farm Center for two seasons.

Bezhanishvili has been a social media bright spot in the near-50 days since the season was canceled ahead of what would have been an NCAA Tournament appearance. He dances, runs, stretches and works out, but he delivered his finest hour on Monday.